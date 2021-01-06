Be prepared: Simple tips to get yourself and your property ready for bushfire season

Highlights
- A well-prepared property has a better chance to survive a bushfire or ember attack.
- Having an evacuation plan is essential if you live in bushfire affected areas.
- Ready your emergency survival kit for things that can help you if you need to leave your place quickly.
Experts advise that people who live in bushfire-prone areas need a plan for an emergency.
There are some basic maintenance tips to prepare your property:
- Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs
- Repair the damage you can on and around the property
- Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters
- Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained
- Have hoses long enough to reach around your house
