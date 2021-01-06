SBS Filipino

Be prepared: Simple tips to get yourself and your property ready for bushfire season

bushfires

Source: Getty Images/John Crux Photography

Published 7 January 2021 at 1:52am, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:41pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Managing bushfire risk to your home and family means being prepared.

Highlights
  • A well-prepared property has a better chance to survive a bushfire or ember attack.
  • Having an evacuation plan is essential if you live in bushfire affected areas.
  • Ready your emergency survival kit for things that can help you if you need to leave your place quickly.
Experts advise that people who live in bushfire-prone areas need a plan for an emergency.

There are some basic maintenance tips to prepare your property:

  • Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs
  • Repair the damage you can on and around the property
  • Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters
  • Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained
  • Have hoses long enough to reach around your house
 

