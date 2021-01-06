Be prepared: Simple tips to get yourself and your property ready for bushfire season

Highlights A well-prepared property has a better chance to survive a bushfire or ember attack.

Having an evacuation plan is essential if you live in bushfire affected areas.

Ready your emergency survival kit for things that can help you if you need to leave your place quickly.

Experts advise that people who live in bushfire-prone areas need a plan for an emergency.





There are some basic maintenance tips to prepare your property:

Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs

Repair the damage you can on and around the property

Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters

Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained

Have hoses long enough to reach around your house







