Becoming Vegetarian: Overcoming the challenges and savouring its benefits

But as vegetarian Divine Samson shares at first it was truly an on-and-off relationship she had with vegetables and fruits during the couple of years of trying to transition from her usual meal of heavy carbohydrates and meat.





Since trying to become vegetarian in 2012, it took five years for Ms Samson to fully get rid meat in her meal and became a full vegetarian just over a year ago.





"It was not easy at first but knowing and focusing on the core reason why I really wanted to become a vegetarian truly helped me, and for me and my husband, it is to become healthy as we try to have our own family," reveals Ms Samson as she shares her usual vegetarian meals and tips to becoming a full vegetarian.



