Biggest water park to be built in Gold Coast to rival London's Hyde Park

Queensland tourism

Turizm cenneti Queensland. Source: Tourism and Events Queensland

Published 11 March 2019 at 1:46pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:42pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The premier of Queensland, Anastasia Palaszczuk announced a project that will result in the biggest water park in Gold Coast to rival London's Hyde Park.

Available in other languages
