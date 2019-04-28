Border force tackles animal smuggling trade

A Japanese national is the latest to have fallen victim to the law after she allegedly attempted to smuggle 19 native reptiles out of Australia.
A shingleback lizard found in a 46-year-old Japanese national's luggage at Sydney Airport in February Source: AAP
Published 28 April 2019 at 11:42am, updated 28 April 2019 at 11:44am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia is known for being tough at its borders, restricting imports and exports of various products. In particular, the import and export of animals is heavily controlled, with tough penalties, including a long jail sentence, for those who disobey the law.
