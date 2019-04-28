SBS Filipino

Border force tackles animal smuggling trade

SBS Filipino

Wildlife smuggling

A shingleback lizard found in a 46-year-old Japanese national's luggage at Sydney Airport in February Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2019 at 11:42am, updated 28 April 2019 at 11:44am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is known for being tough at its borders, restricting imports and exports of various products. In particular, the import and export of animals is heavily controlled, with tough penalties, including a long jail sentence, for those who disobey the law.

Published 28 April 2019 at 11:42am, updated 28 April 2019 at 11:44am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Japanese national is the latest to have fallen victim to the law after she allegedly attempted to smuggle 19 native reptiles out of Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom