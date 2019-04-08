Bowling champs hope to keep Oz Tenpin trophy in Victoria

When it comes to sports, the Philippines is known on the world stage for its showing in the “3 B’s” – basketball, billiards and bowling.





Two up-and-coming young Filipino athletes who may just make a name for themselves in bowling are 17-year old Bernie Grueso Jr and 12-year old Alethea Mata. The two, who inherited the passion for bowling from their families, are representing President’s Junior Interstate Team in Victoria and, are showing great promise in the Tenpin Bowling world.





Althea is the youngest in the Victorian team and, Bernie is currently completing his VCE this year.





Recently, Althea and Bernie participated in a team practice at Oz Tenpin Bowling in Chirnside Park to train for the Australian Junior Championships (AJC). The grounds will be the same venue for the said tournament which will be held from April 17 to 27.



