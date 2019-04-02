SBS Filipino

Breakthrough treatment for stroke

Stroke patient Kevin Baird in Melbourne

Stroke patient Kevin Baird in Monash Medical Centre in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 2 April 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 3 April 2019 at 11:48am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
An Australian-developed therapy could hold the key to saving the lives of patients in the crucial minutes after they've suffered a stroke - the second leading cause of death globally.

