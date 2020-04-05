Building a safety net for small businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

Cafe owner letting staff go Source: Getty Images
Published 5 April 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 6 April 2020 at 10:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

As the devastating impact of COVID-19 is felt across the Australian economy, the banking sector, federal, state and territory governments are taking urgent measures to keep small businesses afloat. Here's how you can build a safety net and weather the storm.

