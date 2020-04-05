SBS Filipino

Building a safety net for small businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

SBS Filipino

safety net coronavirus

Cafe owner letting staff go Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 6 April 2020 at 10:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the devastating impact of COVID-19 is felt across the Australian economy, the banking sector, federal, state and territory governments are taking urgent measures to keep small businesses afloat. Here's how you can build a safety net and weather the storm.

Published 5 April 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 6 April 2020 at 10:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom