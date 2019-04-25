SBS Filipino

Calls for full details of water buybacks after Coalition process questioned

SBS Filipino

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 April 2019 at 11:48am, updated 25 April 2019 at 12:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A government department is under pressure to release, in full, all documents relating to an 80-million-dollar taxpayer-funded water buyback.

Published 25 April 2019 at 11:48am, updated 25 April 2019 at 12:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The former Deputy Prime Minister and water minister, Barnaby Joyce, is defending his decision to approve the water buyback to a company once linked to a Coalition frontbencher.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom