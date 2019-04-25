Calls for full details of water buybacks after Coalition process questioned

The former Deputy Prime Minister and water minister, Barnaby Joyce, is defending his decision to approve the water buyback to a company once linked to a Coalition frontbencher.
Source: AAP
Published 25 April 2019 at 11:48am, updated 25 April 2019 at 12:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A government department is under pressure to release, in full, all documents relating to an 80-million-dollar taxpayer-funded water buyback.
Published 25 April 2019 at 11:48am, updated 25 April 2019 at 12:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share