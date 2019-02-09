SBS Filipino

Calls for rapid action on Indigenous child suicides report

WA Aboriginal youth suicide

WA Coroner Ros Fogliani Source: AAP

Published 9 February 2019 at 11:44am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:15pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Rangi Hirini
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Western Australia's coroner has described a spate of suicides among young Aboriginal people as "profoundly tragic, individually and collectively."

The deaths in the Kimberley region, north of Perth, included a 10-year-old girl.

