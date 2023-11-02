Can an international student earn $100k annually despite working hour restrictions?

pexels-kindel-media-7651643.jpg

In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa.atbp', a Registered Migration Agent explained the changes in the process of obtaining a student visa in Australia and the issue of how much an international student can earn. Credit: Pexels / Kindel Media

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa.atbp', a Registered Migration Agent explained the changes in the process of obtaining a student visa in Australia and the issue of how much an international student can earn.

Key Points
  • Since October 1st, applicants for a student visa in Australia are required to have savings of up to $24,505.
  • Migration Consultant PJ Bernardo advises student visa applicants to demonstrate their financial capacity in Australia, even during the first year of study.
  • Mr Bernardo also clarified that it's not impossible for an international student to earn $100,000 per year, but it must adhere to work-hour limitations, income thresholds, and tax requirements.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

In an interview by SBS Filipino, Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo discussed the details of the government-imposed changes regarding the required savings of student visa applicants in Australia.

Mr Bernardo also addressed the issue on social media about whether an international student can really earn $100,000 per year amidst the 24 working hours restriction per week.
397976480_1521100255325022_1884890836491774_n.jpg
Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to coordinate with their respective government offices or contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
RELATED CONTENT

From July 1, a working-hour cap will be reimposed on international students. Some are calling it 'unfair'

‘Dismayed but inevitable’: International students take advantage of working hours before cap effectivity

Trabaho, Visa, atbp

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-karolina-grabowska-7681071.jpg

What are Enterprise Agreement and Modern Award, and what are the differences?

LEAVE.png

‘Annual, Personal, Parental’: Learn about the types of leave in Australia and their differences

WORK EMPLOYMENT TERMS.jpg

'Casual, Permanent, Contract': Learn about the types of employment in Australia and their differences

pexels-christina-morillo-1181676.jpg

What are the Australian visa options available for IT Professionals?