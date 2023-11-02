Can an international student earn $100k annually despite working hour restrictions?

Key Points Since October 1st, applicants for a student visa in Australia are required to have savings of up to $24,505.

Migration Consultant PJ Bernardo advises student visa applicants to demonstrate their financial capacity in Australia, even during the first year of study.

Mr Bernardo also clarified that it's not impossible for an international student to earn $100,000 per year, but it must adhere to work-hour limitations, income thresholds, and tax requirements.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.





In an interview by SBS Filipino, Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo discussed the details of the government-imposed changes regarding the required savings of student visa applicants in Australia.





Mr Bernardo also addressed the issue on social media about whether an international student can really earn $100,000 per year amidst the 24 working hours restriction per week.

