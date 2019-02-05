SBS Filipino

Can Australia do natural disaster planning better?

SBS Filipino

Natural disasters in Australia

Natural disasters in Australia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 February 2019 at 8:41am, updated 6 February 2019 at 9:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With an annual cycle of bushfires, cyclones and floods coupled with a prosperous and stable economy, Australia features among the world's top 10 for economic damage caused by natural disasters.

Published 6 February 2019 at 8:41am, updated 6 February 2019 at 9:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And as large parts of the country battle fires and floods, experts say it's time to start planning better for future extreme weather events, to reduce the loss of lives and property in years to come.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom