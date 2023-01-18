Can you bring onions to the Philippines as ‘pasalubong’?

Highlights
- Onion prices in the Philippines have been skyrocketing to more or less P500 a kilo recently.
- Some Filipinos abroad like Pablo in Australia plan to bring in onion as ‘pasalubong’ to his family.
- According to the Bureau of Customs NAIA, travellers may not bring in vegetables (regardless of quantity) into the Philippines without the required Plant Quarantine Clearance (for personal use) or Sanitary & Phytosanitary Import Clearance (for commercial use) from the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).
Pwede bang ipasalubong ang sibuyas sa Pilipinas?
