Can you bring onions to the Philippines as ‘pasalubong’?

pexels-michael-burrows-7129153.jpg

The Philippine Bureau of Customs answered the question of some Filipinos abroad if they can bring onions to the country amid high prices. Credit: Pexels / Michael Burrows

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Philippine Bureau of Customs answered the question of some Filipinos abroad if they can bring onions to the country amid its high prices.

Highlights
  • Onion prices in the Philippines have been skyrocketing to more or less P500 a kilo recently.
  • Some Filipinos abroad like Pablo in Australia plan to bring in onion as ‘pasalubong’ to his family.
  • According to the Bureau of Customs NAIA, travellers may not bring in vegetables (regardless of quantity) into the Philippines without the required Plant Quarantine Clearance (for personal use) or Sanitary & Phytosanitary Import Clearance (for commercial use) from the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Pwede bang gawing pasalubong ang sibuyas sa Pilipinas? image

Pwede bang ipasalubong ang sibuyas sa Pilipinas?

SBS Filipino

18/01/202304:18
RELATED CONTENT

‘Kamote o gabi’: Pinoy Chef, nagbahagi ng alternatibo sa lutuing may patatas sa gitna ng kakulangan ng suplay

'Bagoong, daing, and kakanin': Which Filipino products are you allowed to bring into Australia?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Soldiers on the battle field

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 18 January

Celebration Chinese New Year with Rabbit

Will 2023 be lucky for those born in the Year of the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit?

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

'Ukraine war will continue to put pressure on households' - Treasurer

PBBMA.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 17 January