Canberra's refugee cleaners given a major boost

Harmony Community Cleaning members and their supporters

Source: SBS

Published 5 March 2019 at 11:57am, updated 5 March 2019 at 11:59am
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

A deal with Airbnb has given a Canberra cleaning company, made up of Karen refugees from Myanmar, a major boost.

Available in other languages
The company was started after a group of 22 refugee cleaners took a Canberra company to court over underpayment, and won.

