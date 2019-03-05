Canberra's refugee cleaners given a major boost

The company was started after a group of 22 refugee cleaners took a Canberra company to court over underpayment, and won.
Published 5 March 2019 at 11:57am, updated 5 March 2019 at 11:59am
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Ronald Manila
A deal with Airbnb has given a Canberra cleaning company, made up of Karen refugees from Myanmar, a major boost.
