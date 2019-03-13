SBS Filipino

Cardinal Pell jailed for 6 years for child sexual abuse

Chief Judge Peter Kidd's sentencing of Cardinal George Pell seen on a TV monitor outside Melbourne County Court

Published 14 March 2019 at 7:46am, updated 14 March 2019 at 7:49am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ronald Manila
Disgraced Catholic cardinal George Pell has been sentenced [[Wed]] to six years in prison for sexually abusing two choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s.

The 77-year-old showed no emotion as the sentence was handed down, but there was plenty outside the court from campaigners for survivors of child sexual abuse.

