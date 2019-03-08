SBS Filipino

Caring for your hearing

RIDBC supports both children and adults

3-9 March is Hearing Awareness Week

Published 8 March 2019 at 2:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

One in six Australians is deaf, hearing impaired or has a chronic ear disorder, while each day one child is diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss. This week, the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children (RIDBC) is encouraging those who have difficulty in hearing to seek help. Speech Pathologist Kylie Chisholm tells us more 3- 9 March is Hearing Awareness Week

