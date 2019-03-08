Caring for your hearing

3-9 March is Hearing Awareness Week Source: Getty Images//Jonathan Kitchen
Published 8 March 2019 at 2:55pm, updated 8 March 2019 at 3:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One in six Australians is deaf, hearing impaired or has a chronic ear disorder, while each day one child is diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss. This week, the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children (RIDBC) is encouraging those who have difficulty in hearing to seek help. Speech Pathologist Kylie Chisholm tells us more 3- 9 March is Hearing Awareness Week
Published 8 March 2019 at 2:55pm, updated 8 March 2019 at 3:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share