Cars are insured, but expensive engagement rings are not

An expensive engagement ring Source: SBS

Published 11 March 2019 at 12:39pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 12:45pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
An experienced insurance consultant from Allianz Australia has given useful advises about having expensive engagement rings insured, since these items are expensive, but easily lost.

