Causes of stroke, its prevention and therapy

Knowing the symptoms of stroke is necessary in order to take precautions and immediate actions. Licensed physiotherapists from the Philippines Kristian Norman Divina, Daniel Felix Generao and Rachelle Ann Pua share their knowledge about stroke and what to keep in mind when undergoing stroke rehabilitation or therapy.





What are the causes of stroke?

The two main causes of stroke are:





1. Ischemic stroke





It is when an artery is blocked that reduces or limits the flow of blood to the brain.





2. Hemorrhagic stroke





It is when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures or leaks. One of the main factors for hemorrhagic stroke is hypertension.





Hypertension





As defined by the Heart Foundation , a person is having hypertension (high blood pressure) if they:





have a blood pressure reading of greater or equal to 140/90 mmHg (millimetres of mercury (mmHg)

However, when your blood pressure reading is between 120 to 139 mmHg/ 80 to 89 mmHg, you are experiencing prehypertension, which when ignored may lead to hypertension. A regularly check-up is recommended.





Hypertension is considered as a "silent killer" as you never know when you'll have hypertension. It usually does not have any symptoms. You can only experience hypertension when you are overexerted or it's really too hot.

Other risk factors of stroke include:





high blood pressure

cigarette smoking

heavy alcohol drinking

trauma (a sudden injury to the head)

diabetes

unhealthy lifestyle

lack of regular exercise

Recommendations on how do you prevent stroke?

Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Change of diet. If possible stick to cholesterol-free diet and avoid fatty food.

Exercise. A 30-minute walk per day will make a difference.

Regularly check your blood pressure.

If already diagnosed with hypertension, regularly take your medicine.

Always consult with your doctor.

As stroke affects the brain, it is necessary to have a high repetitive exercise. Stroke therapy depends which an individual's own circumstances and which part of the body - it can be the arms, legs, face or other parts of the body - was affected.





Sydney-based PhD Student in Physiotherapy Esminio Rivera II is conducting a study on stroke rehabilitation with the use of arm robotics, and he points out to keep in mind the acronym FAST (face drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech or speech difficulty and time to call for help) to look out for stroke symptoms.





Licensed Physiotherapists (L-R) Kristian Norman Divina, Daniel Felix Generao and Rachelle Ann Pua with PhD Student in Physiotherapy Esminio Rivera II Source: SBS Filipino





