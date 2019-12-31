SBS Filipino

Causes of stroke, its prevention and therapy

Stroke

Female physical therapist helps a senior man walk following a stroke. The man is using parallel bars in a rehab center. Source: Getty Images/SDI Productions

Published 31 December 2019 at 2:00pm, updated 5 August 2021 at 9:50am
By Annalyn Violata
SBS
Stroke is one of Australia's biggest killers and a leading cause of disability. In the Philippines, it is the second leading cause of death. But how can you tell if you are having a stroke and how can you prevent it?

Knowing the symptoms of stroke is necessary in order to take precautions and immediate actions. Licensed physiotherapists from the Philippines Kristian Norman Divina, Daniel Felix Generao and Rachelle Ann Pua share their knowledge about stroke and what to keep in mind when undergoing stroke rehabilitation or therapy.

What are the causes of stroke?

The two main causes of stroke are:

1. Ischemic stroke 

It is when an artery is blocked that reduces or limits the flow of blood to the brain.

2. Hemorrhagic stroke 

It is when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures or leaks. One of the main factors for hemorrhagic stroke is hypertension.

Hypertension

As defined by the 
Heart Foundation
, a person is having hypertension (high blood pressure) if they:

  • have a blood pressure reading of greater or equal to 140/90 mmHg (millimetres of mercury (mmHg)
However, when your blood pressure reading is between 120 to 139 mmHg/ 80 to 89 mmHg, you are experiencing prehypertension, which when ignored may lead to hypertension. A regularly check-up is recommended.

Hypertension is considered as a "silent killer" as you never know when you'll have hypertension. It usually does not have any symptoms. You can only experience hypertension when you are overexerted or it's really too hot.
Other risk factors of stroke include:

  • high blood pressure
  • cigarette smoking
  • heavy alcohol drinking
  • trauma (a sudden injury to the head) 
  • diabetes
  • unhealthy lifestyle
  • lack of regular exercise

Recommendations on how do you prevent stroke?

  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle. 
  • Change of diet. If possible stick to cholesterol-free diet and avoid fatty food.
  • Exercise. A 30-minute walk per day will make a difference.
  • Regularly check your blood pressure.
  • If already diagnosed with hypertension, regularly take your medicine.
  • Always consult with your doctor.
As stroke affects the brain, it is necessary to have a high repetitive exercise. Stroke therapy depends which an individual's own circumstances and which part of the body - it can be the arms, legs, face or other parts of the body - was affected. 

Sydney-based PhD Student in Physiotherapy Esminio Rivera II is conducting a study on stroke rehabilitation with the use of arm robotics, and he points out to keep in mind the acronym FAST (face drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech or speech difficulty and time to call for help) to look out for stroke symptoms.

Stroke
Licensed Physiotherapists (L-R) Kristian Norman Divina, Daniel Felix Generao and Rachelle Ann Pua with PhD Student in Physiotherapy Esminio Rivera II Source: SBS Filipino


