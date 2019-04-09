SBS Filipino

Cebu Police on red alert for Holy Week

Cebu police headquarter

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 9 April 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 9 April 2019 at 3:12pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Cebu police are on red alert for the coming of Holy Week from 14 to 20 April to better respond to emergencies involving devotees who will visit the different pilgrimages.

In other Visayan news, Visayas Electric Company (VECO) will remove campaign posters posted on electric  poles;  Cebu to consider declaration of "state of calamity" on remote barangay due to El Niño; Cebu aims for "drug free" hotels and bars;  Cebu readies for a more festive 40th anniversary celebration of "Kadaugan sa Mactan"

