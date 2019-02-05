SBS Filipino

Cebu safe from terrorist group: Security Summit

Cebu police headquarter

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 5 February 2019 at 1:45pm, updated 5 February 2019 at 1:53pm
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relevant news in the region by Nick Melgar

Inter Agency and Tourism Stakeholders Security Summit  declares Cebu, particularly the southern part, safe from terrorist groups; Board of Election Tellers to undergo training for May elections as city councilors urge authorities to clear traffic signage of unwanted campaign materials; COMELEC  recommends stricter checkpoints in May elections; Cebu looks for clean-up drive volunteers for rivers; and local government invites deserving high school students for summer jobs

