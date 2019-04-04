SBS Filipino

Censure motion passed against Senator Fraser Anning

Independent Senator Fraser Anning during a censure motion against him in the Senate chamber

Published 4 April 2019 at 11:23am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:07pm
By Evan Young, Allan Lee
Presented by Ronald Manila
Independent Senator Fraser Anning has been censured at federal parliament by politicians from across the political divide.

It comes after he was criticised internationally for blaming the Christchurch mosque shootings on Muslim immigration.

