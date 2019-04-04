Censure motion passed against Senator Fraser Anning

It comes after he was criticised internationally for blaming the Christchurch mosque shootings on Muslim immigration.
Independent Senator Fraser Anning has been censured at federal parliament by politicians from across the political divide.
