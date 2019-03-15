Central Coast celebrates in festive while preserving the Filipino culture

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Traditional Filipino games, cultural dances and authentic Pinoy dishes are some of the highlight of this year's 22nd year celebrations taking on Saturday, March 16.





"Palosebo," a tradition Filipino game that challenges participants to climb the greasy bamboo pole (Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan) Source: Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan





Traditional Filipino "Pabitin" (Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan) Source: Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan





CCUK fiesta event coordinator. Leonie Enriquez shares the details of the event.





"Kailangan i-preserve natin 'yan (mga tradisyong Pilipino) lalo na sa mga kabataan para ang ating mga kaugalian sa Pilipinas ay hindi mawala sa ating isipan," Enriquez said.



