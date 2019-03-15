SBS Filipino

Central Coast celebrates in festive while preserving the Filipino culture

Cultural dance 'Tinikling' will be one of the performances in the fiesta Source: Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan

Published 15 March 2019 at 11:25am, updated 15 March 2019 at 11:34am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Celebrate and preserve the Filipino traditions. These are the reasons behind the continuous annual Central Coast Ugnayan Kabayan Fiesta (CCUK) in Central Coast side.

Traditional Filipino games, cultural dances and authentic Pinoy dishes are some of the highlight of this year's 22nd year celebrations taking on Saturday, March 16.

"Palosebo," a tradition Filipino game that challenges participants to climb the greasy bamboo pole (Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan) Source: Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan


Traditional Filipino "Pabitin" (Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan) Source: Central Coast Ugnay Kabayan


CCUK fiesta event coordinator. Leonie Enriquez shares the details of the event.

"Kailangan i-preserve natin 'yan (mga tradisyong Pilipino) lalo na sa mga kabataan para ang ating mga kaugalian sa Pilipinas ay hindi mawala sa ating isipan," Enriquez said.

(We need to preserve them (Filipino traditions) especially for the young people so our customs in the Philippines will stay in our minds, Enriquez said.)

