Highlights
- There will be an additional Centrelink payments for carers and students starting this January 2023.
- Free COVID-19 PCR test will be available through GP referrals for low-risk individuals.
- Starting January 1, federal government and states and territory will provide 180,000 places of fee-free TAFE, vocation education and training.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Childcare, PCR Test & Centrelink payments: What are the new rules effective this 2023?
SBS Filipino
02/01/202309:11
