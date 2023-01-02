SBS Filipino

Childcare, PCR Test & Centrelink payments: What are the new rules effective this 2023?

SBS Filipino

new-year-7410988_960_720.jpg

New rules in Australia that will be effective this 2023. Source: Pixabay / Tumisu

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 1:53pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The new year introduces new rules and changes in Australia, such as cheaper medicines and childcare, COVID-19 PCR test eligibility, Centrelink payments, etc.

Published 2 January 2023 at 1:53pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • There will be an additional Centrelink payments for carers and students starting this January 2023.
  • Free COVID-19 PCR test will be available through GP referrals for low-risk individuals.
  • Starting January 1, federal government and states and territory will provide 180,000 places of fee-free TAFE, vocation education and training.
RELATED CONTENT

Saving money tops the New Year’s resolution for 2023

Share

Latest podcast episodes

paper-3376854_960_720.jpg

Saving money tops the New Year’s resolution for 2023

Australia to impose COVID-19 tests for arrivals from China, Hong Kong and Macau

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 2 January

'Thankful for family, sanity, career and community.'

Thankful for the lessons of 2022; may good health and stability continue in 2023

NYE 2022.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 1 January