China-US trade deal in sight, but is it too late for China's tech sector?

Workers shocked as trade war hits China's tech sector

Workers shocked as trade war hits China's tech sector

Published 1 March 2019
By Katrina Yu
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
China’s trade war with the United States and slowing economic growth is hitting its tech industry hard. Thousands of workers in the once-booming start-up industry have been laid off in recent weeks as investment funds shrink and market conditions tighten.

Analysts say a positive trade deal with the US would provide China’s jobs market with a much-needed boost, but the damage has already been done.

