China-US trade deal in sight, but is it too late for China's tech sector?

Analysts say a positive trade deal with the US would provide China’s jobs market with a much-needed boost, but the damage has already been done.
Published 1 March 2019 at 3:53pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 4:18pm
By Katrina Yu
China’s trade war with the United States and slowing economic growth is hitting its tech industry hard. Thousands of workers in the once-booming start-up industry have been laid off in recent weeks as investment funds shrink and market conditions tighten.
