Clean-Up Day: a way to thank Australia

Filipinos getting ready for the Clean Up Day in 2018

Filipinos getting ready for the Clean Up Day in 2018 Source: Supplied by Rod Dingle

Published 28 February 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 2 March 2019 at 1:42am
By Annalyn Violata
Three decades since an ordinary Australian came up with a simple idea to clean up his backyard -- Sydney Harbour, many people have continually participated in one of the biggest community events -- Clean Up Australia Day.

In its nine year being part of the movement, Clean Up Australia and Blacktown Council have committed Rizal Park in Rooty Hill for the Filipino Community through  Filipino Australian Movement for Empowerment (FAME) Inc and Knights of Rizal, and supported by  Philippine Community Council of NSW (PCC-NSW), APO, Pangasinan Association, Pozorrubians Downunder, Engineers Association and Fil-Oz Community of Sydney.

"It's one way for us migrants to say 'thank you' to Australia",  says Rod Dingle, PRO of FAME.



A young family participated in Clean Up Day
Source: supplied by Rod Dingle


Rod Dingle and the pile of rubbish collected during 2018 Clean Up Up Day
Source: supplied by Rod Dingle


