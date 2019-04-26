SBS Filipino

Clearing operations continue in Porac, Pampanga

Operations after the April 22 earthquake in Porac, Pampanga

Rescuers carry an earthquake survivor after being pulled out from the rubble of a commercial building following Monday's magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Porac Source: AAP/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 26 April 2019 at 12:32pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 1:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Clearing operations continue at the Chuzon Supermarket in Porac, Pampanga. Authorites say Rescue Teams with the help of K-Nine Units have not found any 'signs of life'. Reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) have seen the death toll rise to 16, with hundreds injured.

