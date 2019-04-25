SBS Filipino

Coal debate becomes key in marginal seats

Anti-Adani

Protestors are seen during a Stop Adani rally in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 26 April 2019 at 9:00am, updated 26 April 2019 at 9:03am
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Coal has become a divisive and decisive issue in the federal election campaign, again being highlighted as environmentalist Bob Brown’s anti-Adani convoy makes its way north through Queensland (finishes in Clermont on Sunday 28 April). Support for the mine has put key marginal must-win seats in the central and north Queensland coal belt at stake for both parties while they also try on satisfy anti-Adani sentiment south of the border.

