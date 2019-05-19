SBS Filipino

Coalition claims victory in Federal Election

SBS Filipino

Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny children Abbey and Lily after winning the Federal Election Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2019 at 10:29am, updated 19 May 2019 at 10:41am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In what's being described as a significant turnaround from the predictions of the polls, the Liberal-National Coalition has taken victory in the Federal Election

Published 19 May 2019 at 10:29am, updated 19 May 2019 at 10:41am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom