Coalition prepares to continue in Government

With huge losses for Labor from the east coast to the west, it quickly became clear that the Coalition would hold onto power.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election night at the Wentworth Sofitel Hotel, Sydney, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 20 May 2019 at 9:05am, updated 20 May 2019 at 9:13am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

The Coalition defied the polls to be re-elected for a third term, and the fallout from last night's election result is being felt right across the country .
