Coalition prepares to continue in Government

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election night at the Wentworth Sofitel Hotel, Sydney, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election night at the Wentworth Sofitel Hotel, Sydney, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 20 May 2019 at 9:05am, updated 20 May 2019 at 9:13am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The Coalition defied the polls to be re-elected for a third term, and the fallout from last night's election result is being felt right across the country .

With huge losses for Labor from the east coast to the west, it quickly became clear that the Coalition would hold onto power.

