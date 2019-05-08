Coalition promises to elimate mobile phone blackspots while Labor promises funding for public hopsitals
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a trucking company in West Wodonga, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 8 May 2019 at 3:46pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 4:14pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been the victim of an attempted "egging"* by a protester at a Country Women's Association function, in Albury in NSW. The incident occurred as both leaders moved their campaigns today from the major cities to regional towns.
