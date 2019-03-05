SBS Filipino

Companies could face fines for failing to stop sexual harassment

: Jobswatch Principal Lawyer Gabrielle Marchetti, Maurice Blackburn Principal Lawyer Alex Grayson, ACTU President Michele O'Neil and Women's Health Victoria Executive Director Rita Butera

Jobswatch's Gabrielle Marchetti, Maurice Blackburn's Alex Grayson, ACTU Pres. Michele O'Neil & Women's Health Victoria Executive Director Rita Butera Source: SBS

Published 5 March 2019 at 11:47am, updated 5 March 2019 at 2:12pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Companies would be fined if they don't do enough to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace under a plan to stamp out abuse.

The ACTU says more than eight out of ten women experience harassment,  but only one in five reports it.

