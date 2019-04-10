SBS Filipino

Concern grows about lung disease epidemic

SBS Filipino

Clinicians looking at a lung x-ray

Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2019 at 8:53am, updated 11 April 2019 at 9:00am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A law requiring Queensland doctors to report cases of black lung disease and silicosis to a statewide register has been passed in Queensland Parliament

Published 11 April 2019 at 8:53am, updated 11 April 2019 at 9:00am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The decision comes in the wake of the death of a Gold Coast stonecutter from silicosis last month.

Experts say more should be done to tackle these diseases.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom