Concerned mums over latest NSW COVID-19 outbreak: 'Make facemask mandatory, stay home, don't take the risks'

Highlights Christmas celebrations and holiday plans are likely to change as restrictions and border closures are currently in place in NSW.

There are fears that the current situation may worsen, so many postpone their travel just like Sheila Marie Blas' family.

With the precautionary measures returned, wearing of facemask should be mandatory, so thinks Jowe Esguerra.

The Blas family from Western Sydney had cancelled their three-day travel supposedly towards the end of December.





"We don't know. We don't want to take the risks, because right now, those who have just tested positive, are still being traced, so we never know, maybe next week there's already a case in our area or in other areas," says the mother-of-three.





Advertisement













Travel postponment

Although, the Blas children were excited for their first time to travel to Hunter Valley region in New South Wales, safety should be first.





"It's difficult, because with the current trend of covid, so we decided to just cancel (our trip), we can just plan our vacation next year," stresses Sheila Marie Blas.





She adds that "those non-essential outings should be delayed. And if you really need to go out, you should wear masks, really follow social distancing, continue hand hygiene and as for us, we always carry sanitisers".





Wearing of facemask should be mandatory

First-time mum Jowe Esguerra is now back to wearing facemask. For her, it would be better for the government to make it mandatory to wear it to ensure that the number of cases does not increase.





For first-time mum, Jowe Esguerra, it's better to be on the safe and cautious. Source: Supplied By Jowe E.





"I really feel the need to wear mask again. It would be better if it's mandatory, because the last thing we want is to have an outbreak again in 2021," says mother from southern Sydney.





"I hope people are smarter now. I hope people will be follow, especially quarantine rules."





Alternative holiday activities

More bonding at home for every family is the current better option these days.





"We can just spend time here at home. We can watch movies and do family games, which by the way, are my children's favourite," says Sheila Marie Blas.











Since their Christmas holiday travel has been cancelled due to COVID-19, there's more opportunity to bond at home for Sheila Marie Blas's family. Source: Supplied by S. Blas





For family members who will are away this Christmas, and friends we will not be able to visit, "Give them a call, chikahan (lots of stories) over the phone," advices Ms. Blas .





As for Jowe Esguerra, it is also good to monitor the situation before making any travel plans.











READ ALSO / LISTEN TO















