Consumers look for credibility

Published 17 May 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 17 May 2019 at 2:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Digital media has changed the way we consume news and information. Everything is a click away, with a swipe or click consumers can choose to read or ignore a news story, information campaign. A recent study commissioned by BBC StoryWorks has found that while the way we consume our news and information has changed, one thing has not – consumers still look for credibility. BBC StoryWorks’ Jelena Li tells us more.

