Coordinated response required for Long COVID

Sick woman trying to sense smell of fresh orange

The sick woman trying to sense the smell of fresh orange has symptoms of Covid-19, a coronavirus infection. Long-lasting covid19 symptoms. Loss of taste of food. Loss of smell is one of the long-term sars-cov-2 effects. Source: iStockphoto / Santiaga/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A government inquiry paper calls for establishing a national Long-COVID database, research program, and access to anti-viral medication for all COVID-19 patients. Health minister Mark Butler has pledged an additional $50 million towards COVID research, an area some experts say is still poorly understood.

Key Points
  • Long COVID can manifest in the body in several ways.
  • Long COVID exhibits symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, problems with concentration or thinking and sleeping, dizziness, persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty speaking, painful muscles and joints, loss of smell and taste, depression or anxiety, and fever.
  • Professor Trevor Kilpatrick, the director of the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, says it is important for clinics, hospitals, GPs, and researchers to coordinate their approach to Long COVID.
In Australia, from 3 January 2020 to 26 April 2023, there have been 11,206,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 20,119 deaths, reported to WHO.

As of 23 March 2023, there are 65,492,360 vaccine doses have been administered.



Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

RELATED CONTENT

Workers are feeling the mental effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Staying healthy in a lockdown






Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pexels by Jane Doan.jpeg

Experts urge people to eat foods rich in Vitamin D this winter

Sharon Sonzogna and family celebrations.jpg

Vaccines and self-care are paramount this flu season

Volunteers perform a free tuberculosis clinic in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou province, March 23, 2023. March 24 marks the 28th World Tuberculosis Day. AAP.jpg

More effort is needed to end the global tuberculosis epidemic

Female reproductive organ by Sora Shimazaki.jpg

Vulval itch: Expert warns of early symptoms you shouldn't ignore