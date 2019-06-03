Death toll on Qld roads reaches 16 in a week

In other sunshine state news, state budget will provide $5.6b concession to seniors, pensioners, fresh graduates; and Gold Coast Marathon gets unprecedented registration numbers as organisers decide to change planned course.
Published 3 June 2019 at 12:50pm, updated 3 June 2019 at 1:05pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Three people have died in a car crash in Bundaberg yesterday morning, putting the road death to 16 in a week. Police are still investigating the incident. State officials have expressed concerns over the growing number of fatal road incidents.
