Dickson stripped of One Nation candidacy

Apart from arguing about the economy, both the major parties are defending their respective preferencing of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party candidates.
Source: AAP
Published 1 May 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 1 May 2019 at 2:55pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bill Shorten says the Coalition's handling of the economy has been "pretty bloody hopeless" while Scott Morrison continues to argue that Labor governments can't manage money.
Published 1 May 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 1 May 2019 at 2:55pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share