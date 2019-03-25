Disaster fund to cover more areas affected by Cyclone Trevor

This is part of the weekly news report by Celeste Macintosh, including stricter conditions for blue card application, extension of rates due date to support families affected by unprecedented flood in February, and Filipino community in Ipswich celebrating autumn festival.
The Queensland government has allocated additional funds for those affected by cyclone Trevor in the state.
