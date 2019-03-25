SBS Filipino

Disaster fund to cover more areas affected by Cyclone Trevor

Tropical cyclone

Tropical cyclone Source: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY

Published 25 March 2019 at 11:42am, updated 25 March 2019 at 1:34pm
The Queensland government has allocated additional funds for those affected by cyclone Trevor in the state.

This is part of the weekly news report by Celeste Macintosh, including stricter conditions for blue card application, extension of rates due date to support families affected by unprecedented flood in February, and Filipino community in Ipswich celebrating autumn festival.

 

 

