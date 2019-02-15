SBS Filipino

Duterte administration denies hand in Maria Ressa arrest

SBS Filipino

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo with President R Duterte

Palace denies any link to the arrest of Maria Ressa Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2019 at 3:10pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:48pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Duterte admnistration denies any hand in the recent arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in relation to the cyber-libel case filed against the staunch critic.

Published 15 February 2019 at 3:10pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:48pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom