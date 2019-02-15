Duterte administration denies hand in Maria Ressa arrest

Palace denies any link to the arrest of Maria Ressa Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)
Published 15 February 2019 at 3:10pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 3:48pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Duterte admnistration denies any hand in the recent arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in relation to the cyber-libel case filed against the staunch critic.

