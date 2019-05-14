Duterte allies hold top spots in Philippine Senate vote

Partial unofficial results have been aired from Mindanao, Visayas and Metro Manila, by three of SBS Filipino's local broadcasters.
- In the senatorial race, re-electionists Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe take lead in the partial unofficial tally. None of the opposition candidates made it to the top 12.
- Winners in local races were proclaimed.
- Long queues tech problems and machine breakdown have caused delays.
- Cebu City recorded 82% voter turnout; Mandaue City recorded the highest number of voter turnout at 93 percent.