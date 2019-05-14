SBS Filipino

Duterte allies hold top spots in Philippine Senate vote

Polls close for Philippine mid-term elections

A policeman casts his vote during the country's midterm elections at a polling center in Manila Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 14 May 2019 at 1:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:57pm
By Louie Tolentino, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
The partial and unofficial tally of mid-term elections shows President Rodrigo Duterte allies taking lead in the Senate vote.

Partial unofficial results have been aired from Mindanao, Visayas and Metro Manila, by three of SBS Filipino's local broadcasters.

  • In the senatorial race, re-electionists Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe take lead in the partial unofficial tally. None of the opposition candidates made it to the top 12. 
  • Winners in local races were proclaimed. 
  • Long queues tech problems and machine breakdown have caused delays. 
  • Cebu City recorded 82% voter turnout; Mandaue City recorded the highest number of voter turnout at 93 percent.
