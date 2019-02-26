Duterte visits Cebu to personally endorse chosen candidates

Other news include, Cebu City on its 82nd anniversary as a charter city gives out award to people and institutions who have helped the city become more progressive; Cebu Province holds a ground-breaking ceremony for a child detention centre facility; Department of Public Services collects two tons of rubbish in a clean-up drive; Cebu City wins 2019 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet; and PAG_ASA warns residents to prepare for a "weak El Nino"



