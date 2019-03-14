Early voting has opened as NSW poll nears

The battle to lead the state has begun in earnest and remains close after two opinion polls suggested the government could lose key seats.
Published 14 March 2019 at 12:22pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 1:34pm
By Peggy Giakaoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Early voting has opened for the New South Wales election, and some experts are predicting 1.5 million voters will cast their vote ahead of the March 23rd poll.
