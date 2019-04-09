SBS Filipino

Earth's glaciers are melting faster than expected

SBS Filipino

The Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station, Antarctica

Der Taylor-Gletscher in der Nähe der US-Forschungsstation McMurdo in der Antarktis Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2019 at 9:19am, updated 10 April 2019 at 9:25am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study has found global warming is melting Earth's glaciers faster than scientists had thought.

Published 10 April 2019 at 9:19am, updated 10 April 2019 at 9:25am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Every four months, the world is losing glacier snow and ice equivalent to what's in the European Alps.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom