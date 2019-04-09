Earth's glaciers are melting faster than expected

Every four months, the world is losing glacier snow and ice equivalent to what's in the European Alps.
Der Taylor-Gletscher in der Nähe der US-Forschungsstation McMurdo in der Antarktis Source: AAP
Published 10 April 2019
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study has found global warming is melting Earth's glaciers faster than scientists had thought.
