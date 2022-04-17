Easter attractions that are popular with Filipino families in Australia

Highlights In average, over 800,000 people go to the Sydney Royal Easter Show every year.

Aside from the rides, the annual event showcases the Australian culture, from rural traditions to modern day lifestyles as well as Australia's rich ariculture.

Apart from the usual Easter egg-hunting, many families love to take their children to the amusement parks in Queensland.

Listen to the audio





LISTEN TO Mga pasyalan ngayong Easter na patok sa pamilyang Pilipino sa Australia SBS Filipino 17/04/2022 28:13 Play





With so many activities and places to go to in Australia this Easter, many families choose to go to the Easter Show in Sydney or to various amusement parks in Queensland.





Advertisement

After two years of restrictions and staying at home due to COVID-19, many are taking advantage of travelling together.





Favourite Easter activities

Claudia Tabalina's family arrived in Sydney in 2013. Every year since then, they would not missed going to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.





"Every year we go to the Show, except during the two years of the COVID pandemic," shares the aged care worker from western Sydney.





Going to the Easter Show is her family's favourite, especially her two children.





Tabalina family loves the roller coaster, horror house and the bump cars. Source: Supplied by Claudia Tabalina





"They love to ride the roller coaster and bump cars; they also enjoy the horror house, and we love the car show and the fireworks display at the end of the night."





But apart from the fun rides, the Tabalinas also love watching the local product displays and demo shows.





"They're educational too. You'll be able to see how farmers shear their sheep."





The Sydney Royal Easter Show was first held in 1823.





The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) has a big role in launcing the competitions, education and other programs highlighting the agricultural heritage of Australia. The 12-day event is Australia's largest annual event, that celebrates the country's agriculture industry and the role it plays in the health and wealth of the n Source: Royal Agricultural Society of NSW





Although Claudia Tabalina is aware that the threat of getting infected with COVID-19 is far from over, especially when thousands of people are attending the Easter show, she is confident that her family will be safe as they are all fully-vaccinated and even had their booster shots too.





"We just have to practice our hand hygiene and if you can wear facemask. Also my family had our booster shots already and even my children are fully-vaccinated now."





Although the Easter celebration in Australia is different from the usual quiet and sacred practice in the Philippines, Claudia is still "thankful that [my family] are together and we are all well".





Fun and breathtaking rides

Jennifer Atienza-Baui's are enjoying the amusement and theme parks this Easter. For the first time in two years, the entire Baui family travelled and flew from Sydney to the Gold Coast.





'It's always an exciting time to go on the thrilling rides at the Park and it's funtime for my kids to see their one of their favorite character, Batman and Ro Source: Supplied by Jennifer Baui





The Bauis have been to the Gold Coast several times before but they chose to travel interstate this year as a precautionary againts COVID-19.





"The kids like to visit the theme parks again and we also want to go to the places [in Queensland] that we have not visited before," says Jennifer.





Although she admits that at first her family was hesitant to travel.





"First, because of COVID-19 and we fear that there might be future lockdowns in particular when travelling overseas that's why we opted for Queensland."





"The kids are so excited to travel again after two years of just being home."





"I know that COVID-19 will be part of our lives now, it will not vanish easily. So we still have to be cautious when travelling." adds the baker from Sydney.





The Baui family enjoying the sunny Surfers Paradise Beach. Source: Supplied by Jennifer Baui





For families like the Bauis trying to bring back their usual travels, Jennifer says that being careful is still very important and that "we should still follow our hygiene in particular when we are in crowded airports and places".





And for everyone to enjoy their trips, "make sure you have your itineraries ready and you know which places you want to visit so you don't waste your time especially when you go to the theme parks as the cueing lines are really long".





The Antonio kids can enjoy the rides available at the amusement parks in Gold Coast anytime of the year. Source: Supplied by Marco Antonio Tamayo





'Enjoy your local area'

Marco Antonio Tamayo feels fortunate that they live in Queensland - where many amusement parks are located.





They need not travel far just to see the theme parks and they would usually keep away from crowded places particularly this Easter.





"I'm really thankful that we're so close to the amusement parks. I can take my kids there [theme parks] any time we want to," shares the Mr Philippines World 2003 and Certified Fitness Coach.





This Easter Sunday, Greaty and Matey will enjoy their time with family friends doing their usual Easter egg-hunting at their local park. Source: Supplied by Marco Antonio Tamayo





The father of two adds that during holidays like this, his family would often go to the beach.





"Many Queenslander would go the beach, parks or camping on Easter."









