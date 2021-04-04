Easter egg-hunting all done; waste foils, where should go now?

Highlights An estimated 67 million tonnes of waste is generated in Australia annually.

About 4 % of these wastes come from the nation’s chocolate consumption over the Easter break.

In a bid to lessen waste, many personalities like Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen urge people to work on recycling Easter egg foils.

Passionate about the environment, Miss Earth Australia 2018 and Miss International Australia 2019 Monique Shippen stresses how our Easter egg foil wrappers can be recycled.





“As a former Miss Earth Australia and an environmental advocate, something I can spread to people is that, with your foil from your Easter eggs or bunnies, you can actually recycle them in your yellow bin,” shares Ms Shippen.





Recycle waste foils

Trash foils can be placed in the yellow bin or recycle bin, but they must be gathered together and be formed into a golf-sized ball before throwing it in the yellow bin.





"If you make a big piece of collected foil, or turn them into a big ball of foil, you can recycle them as they are made from aluminium which is recyclable."





Gather the foil wrappers, scrunch them together and make a ball of foil before throwing them in the yellow bin. Source: A. Violata





"If you didn’t eat enough chocolate and you only have little bit pieces of foil, you can put them inside an aluminium can and then throw the tin can in your yellow bin," furthers Ms Shippen.





According to Australia's 2020 Waste Statistics, it is estimated that Australia generates 67 million tonnes of wastes yearly.





Almost 4 % of these wastes come from the country's Easter chocolate consumption.





Monique Shippen advocacy for the environment goes beyond the Easter season. She would often participate in various events to help care for the environment.





“Some of you may know that I live near the beach and every March I join Clean Up Australia Day. This year I went to my local beach with the reigning Miss Earth Australia and we helped clean up the beach there.”





Apart from group clean up drives, Ms Shippen would do "clean ups just on my own. As an individual on your walk you can grab pieces of rubbish and put them in the bin."





"Also, just daily things like bringing your own bags, or your own bottles wherever you go. I’m just making sure that I’m still working closely with the Miss Earth Australia organisation in any event they have," adds the 28-year-old beauty title holder.





Miss Earth Australia 2018 & Miss International Australia Monique Shippen escorting the Easter Bunny this Easter giving treats to children in northern Sydney. Source: Supplied by Monique Shippen





Easter traditions prominent to Filipinos

For the beauty title holder, her Filipina mum has greatly influenced how she celebrates Holy Week including Easter Sunday.





“This Easter week, I went to my former primary school in Narraweena and the Filipino community organised a Station of the Cross and I also went at the Church where there was a Filipino priest and Filipino choir.”





She also had fun giving Easter egg chocolate treats to kids.





“I was escorting the Easter Bunny and we were giving out Easter chocolate eggs to the kids, wishing them a happy Easter holiday long-weekend,” shares Shippen who has been volunteering for the past 5 years cheering children during Easter.





“It was so much fun seeing all the kids so happy with their families. I really love children as I am a teacher. I really do love making kids happy,” recalls the Early Childhood Educator.





