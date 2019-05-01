SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 21 campaign wrap

SBS Filipino

Greens leader Richard Richard Di Natale addressing the National Press Club in Canberra

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 May 2019 at 8:42am, updated 2 May 2019 at 8:46am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Islamophobia and homophobia within the Liberal Party have been exposed and both led to two of its candidates being forced out of the election campaign.

Published 2 May 2019 at 8:42am, updated 2 May 2019 at 8:46am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Both the major parties have been embarrassed in recent days by candidates who have made inappropriate comments online.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom