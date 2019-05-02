Election 2019: Day 21 Campaign Wrap

Liberal Candidate for Lyons Jessica Whelan Source: AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Australian Federal Police has been asked to investigate after a Liberal candidate claimed her Facebook page had been hacked. The Liberal candidate for the Tasmanian seat of Lyons, Jessica Whelan, has denied making derogatory comments, including that women who support Islam should have their genitals mutilated and that Muslims should be banned from Australia.
Published 3 May 2019 at 8:55am, updated 3 May 2019 at 9:01am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
