SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 22 Campaign Wrap

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Treasurer and Josh Frydenberg with anti-Adani protesters at a press conference at Studley Park in Kew, Melbourne,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Treasurer and Josh Frydenberg with anti Adani protesters at a press conference Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2019 at 12:13pm, updated 4 May 2019 at 12:18pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the campaign trail yesterday, the major parties talked up environmental issues and more support for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

Published 4 May 2019 at 12:13pm, updated 4 May 2019 at 12:18pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But their policies were almost overshadowed by the behaviour of candidates from both parties on social media.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom