Election 2019: Day 28 campaign wrap

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten addresses workers Source: AAP

Published 10 May 2019 at 9:14am, updated 10 May 2019 at 9:17am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
On the campaign trail, Labor is keeping its focus on health spending while the federal government says it won't rule out sending refugees in offshore detention centres to New Zealand. Both major parties are also now increasingly under pressure to outline the cost of their promises ahead of the federal election.

