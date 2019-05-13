SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 31 campaign wrap

The Liberal party campaign launch in Melbourne

Published 13 May 2019 at 11:30am, updated 13 May 2019 at 11:33am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Ronald Manila
Prime Minister Scott Morrison launched the Liberal Party's federal election campaign in Melbourne on Sunday.

Labor leader Bill Shorten was also in Melbourne, where he pledged to deliver the city a suburban rail loop.

