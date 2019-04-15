SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 5 campaign wrap

Prime Minister Scott Morrison launches the campaign of Liberal candidate for Chisholm Gladys Liu (AAP)

PM Scott Morrison and Liberal candidate for Chisholm Gladys Liu (L) at her campaign launch at the Box Hill Golf Club in Melbourne, Monday, April 15, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 16 April 2019 at 8:28am, updated 16 April 2019 at 8:30am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten have spent day five of the election campaign in Victoria with the Coalition promising more than $150 million for road upgrades to ease congestion and Labor saying it will spend $250 million to reduce waiting lists for elective surgery.

