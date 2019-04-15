Election 2019: Day 5 campaign wrap

PM Scott Morrison and Liberal candidate for Chisholm Gladys Liu (L) at her campaign launch at the Box Hill Golf Club in Melbourne, Monday, April 15, 2019. Source: AAP
Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten have spent day five of the election campaign in Victoria with the Coalition promising more than $150 million for road upgrades to ease congestion and Labor saying it will spend $250 million to reduce waiting lists for elective surgery.
